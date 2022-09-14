Vivian Jill is one of the Kumawood actresses lucky enough to be blessed with two beautiful sons who love and adore her

Veteran actress, Vivian Jill, is truly a blessed woman. The beautiful Kumawood star is fortunate to have two handsome sons by her side, and the lovely family have stuck together in difficult and good times over the years and have won the hearts of many Ghanaians.

Her first son goes by the name Prempeh Clinton, while her second son, who is only 5 years old, is Alfie Nana. It is mostly smiles and laughter when the beautiful family are together.

Vivian Jill and sons Source: vivian_jill_lawrence

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled 5 memorable moments the family shared together.

1. Prempeh Clinton Wishing His Mother Happy Mothers Day

Vivian's sweet first born son penned a heart felt message to her on Mother's Day and made a beautiful compilation of their sweet times together.

2. Prempeh Clinton And His Newly Born Junior Brother

This photo stirred massive reactions on social media when it dropped. Clinton held on to his newborn kid brother tightly. A sweet moment that pleased Vivian greatly.

3. Alfie's Birthday

Vivian Jill dropped some adorable photos of Alfie, all grown up on his 4th birthday, and expressed how proud she was of her little boy.

4. Prempeh Clinton Celebrating His Mother On Her Birthday

A proud Clinton could not hide his joy on his mother's birthday as he celebrated his queen in grand fashion and sent a sweet message to her that warmed the hearts of many.

5. Vivian Celebrates Son On His Birthday

Prempeh Clinton turned a year older on this day, which excited his mum so much. She shared multiple photos of her handsome prince and fawned over him.

