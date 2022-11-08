Vivian Jill Lawrence's age, career, movies, husband, children, net worth

The Kumawood film industry has recently raised its profile to compete with its brotherly neighbour Hollywood. The industry is a source of income for many talented persons; one such personality is Vivian Jill Lawrence. She is one actress in the Kumawood industry, soaring the charts and making her presence felt in the industry. The single mother of two has continuously remained versatile and has a glittering career.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Vivian Jill Lawrence smiling for the camera. Photo: @vivian_jill_lawrence on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Vivian Jill Lawrence is a renowned Ghanaian actress and philanthropist. The gorgeous actress has been featured in various films in the Kumawood industry, such as Daakayee Asem and Asew Red Card.

The actress owes her stunning looks to her mixed raced heritage with a Scottish father and a Ghanaian mother. Her acting career has amassed her immense fortune as things seem to be working.

Vivian Jill Lawrence’s profile summary

Full name Vivian Jill Lawrence Nickname Vivian Gender Female Date of birth 11 September 1983 Age 39 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Kano, Nigeria Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Relationship status Single Children Clinton Prempeh and Alfie Nana Amponsah Okobeng Profession Actress, philanthropist Net worth $450, 000

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Early childhood

The personality was born on 11 September 1983 in Kano, Nigeria and is currently aged 39. Although Vivian Jill Lawrence's parents' identity information remains private, her father was of Scottish origin, and her mother was a Ghanaian.

When she was eight, Vivian Jill Lawrence and her family relocated to Ghana, where she undertook her education. She is the last born in a family of 10 children and is of Asanti origin, owing to her mother's lineage.

Career

Jill Lawrence entered the Kumawood movie industry at a relatively young age. She made her debut in the film Daakayee Asem which grew her stature. She has since become a household name, starring frequently, and Vivian Jill Lawrence's movies include:

Akurasi Burgers 3

True Color

Amanumuo Ben Ni

Di Masem Mame

Di Masem Mame 2

Sika Sei Yonkoo

Sika Sei Yonkoo 2

Subrukutu Komfo

You necessity Forgive

Goldcoast Soldier

Eye Mi Hu

Sekina

Rebecca

Jill Lawrence was nominated for City People Award (Best Actress of the Year).

Vivian Jill Lawrence’s children

Vivian Jill Lawrence's sons are Clinton Prempeh and Alfie Nana Amponsah Okobeng. She supposedly had her first child aged 15, in senior high school. However, she has not disclosed any details regarding the identity of the children's fathers.

Nevertheless, she remains thankful for her mother and family's support in raising her two boys. Jill Lawrence has stated that her family remains her source of inspiration and stayed silent about other details asking the public to stay away from her private life.

Are Vivian Jill Lawrence and Big Akwes dating?

The actress has been recently in news owing to her alleged engagement to fellow Ghanaian actor Big Akwes. However, the news was later clarified as just rumours, and the information was invalid. She denied allegations that she had gotten back together with her ex-boyfriend, Frank Badu Ntiamoah.

What is Vivian Jill Lawrence's net worth?

Vivian Jill Lawrence has an alleged net worth of $450,000. Her income reportedly comes from her acting career and other endorsement deals.

She also supposedly owns a restaurant as part of her business portfolio. However, the wealthy single mum shows no sign of stopping and continuously focuses on her acting career.

FAQs

What is Vivian Jill Lawrence's net worth? She is allegedly worth $ 450,000. When did Vivian Jill and Big Akwes' wedding take place? Unfortunately, they did not tie the knot; any information on the incident remains, only rumours. Who are Vivian Jill Lawrence's sons? She has two children, Clinton Prempeh and Alfie Nana Amponsah Okobeng. What is Vivian Jill Lawrence's age? The actress was born on 11 September 1983 and is currently aged 39. Is Vivian Jill Lawrence single or married? She is single and has not disclosed any information on marriage. What is Vivian Jill Lawrence's occupation? She is a What other business ventures does Vivian Jill Lawrence own? She is also an owner of a restaurant. What is Vivian Jill Lawrence's hometown? The actress was born in Kano, Nigeria, to a Scottish father and a Ghanaian mother.

Vivian Jill Lawrence is a big name in the Ghanaian film industry. But unfortunately, the actress was the victim of an accident near Amasaman, Accra, on October 3 2017. The accident nearly cost her life and made her take a break from the industry. Nevertheless, her talented exposits on the screen have made her a joy to watch, earning her praise from her Ghanaian following.

Yen.com.gh shared an article about Michael Blackson. The star is a popular Ghanaian American funnyman commonly referred to as the African King of Comedy. What made him rise to fame? His comedy specials and performances.

His unique comedy style has steered him up to various venues across the USA. He has also been featured in numerous roles in films and television shows.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh