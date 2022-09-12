Ghanaian actor Kofi Adjorlolo has been spotted in an excited mood as he witnessed the christening and birthday ceremony of his grandson

Adorable videos from the event have surfaced online as bundles of cash were sprayed on Jayden as he turned a year older

Many people have celebrated the young superstar others also admire the plush party that was thrown in his honour to mark his special day

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian actor, Kofi Adjorlolo, was spotted at the christening ceremony as well as the birthday party of his grandson Jayden.

Kofi Adjorlolo's Grandson. Photo Source: @menscookgh @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

The event was held on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in a plush ceremony surrounded by friends and family.

Per sources, the child's father is well known as Too much, and he is the brother of staunch business mogul, Kemydoll.

Present at the event was famous Ghanaian actor who was present to witness the christening of Jayden and also to celebrate his first birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Below are some videos from the event.

Below is a video of Jayden driving his birthday gift, a Lexus car designed for kids. he drove graciously as his parents and guests splashed money on him.

The excited one-year-old was pleased with his gift as he drove with excitement.

Below is a video of Kofi Adjorlolo carrying his grandson, Jayden, as they walk into the lavish christening ceremony, plus one-year celebrations of his birth.

Video of Jayden enjoying too much money being sprayed on him as he celebrated his special day.

Some reactions on social media

millyblinksmilly said:

cutie doesn't know what they go on ❤️❤️

nanaama_akweter commented:

Money is sweet ooooo

fiifidamo said:

Born with silver spoon

ohemaa_akosua_esther said:

Eiii money is in Ghana paa oo

Jackie Appiah Flaunts GH₵ 20k Fendi Bag In Photo While Showing Off Ever-white Teeth

The price of one of the designer bags that Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah owns has surfaced online after some digging by YEN.com.gh.

In a recent photo she shared on her official Instagram page, Jackie was seen beaming with smiles as she enjoyed her weekend.

On the table was a glass of cocktail, her phone, and her cute mini bag. However, among all the items on the table, it was her mini bag that stood out.

It was a Fendi designer bag in the colour red. The model of the bag was a Kan I F small leather mini bag. From videos from her travels abroad, Jackie always goes in for original designer items.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh