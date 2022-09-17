Beautiful Ghanaian singer, Efya, arrived at the 3Music Tv Launch, which happened in Accra in grand style

The musician slayed in a long black dress and some big boots and posed for the cameras at the event as she turned and swirled

A video of her slaying in the outfit circulated on social media and generated mixed reactions as some peeps admired the outfit whiles others did not

Ghanaian musician, Efya has got folks talking on social media after a video of her slaying in a peculiar outfit at an event popped up online.

The music icon was at the 3Music Tv Launch, which happened on Friday night inside Accra. Efya, who is known for her impeccable sense of fashion, showed up at the event in grand style as she slayed in an outfit many found peculiar.

The singer wore a long, tight black dress with a cut that reached her thighs. She matched the outfit with a fishnet stocking and chunky, black platform boots to complete the exciting look. In addition, Efya had on a blond wig which was a stark contrast to her all-black attire but still matched well with it.

The music icon elegantly posed for the cameras as she swirled and twirled with a broad smile on her face. A video of her at the event circulated on social media and got folks expressing mixed reactions to her outfit.

Reactions To Efya's Outfit

jaybruws was interested in her platform boots:

What's the name of the shoe I want one

fiifi_annang also said:

It is the shoes for me

the.girl.jay_ also reacted:

What shoes are those I’m just curious to ask?

abynah_clean_heart also wrote:

Eiii Gh celebraty boi3 wai yenaa y3 shoe osama beladi s3n woa os3n wo s3 wawu Gh unless u don’t have bundle

