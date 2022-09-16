Serwaa Amihere struggled in her dress as she tried to get in shape before going on her live show on GHOne TV

The broadcaster who looked like her usual gorgeous self was gasping for breath after the crew finished getting her ready

She slumped onto a couch and screamed that she could not breathe, a video of which has sparked reactions online

Award-winning broadcaster Serwaa Amihere has stirred laughter on social media after a behind-the-scenes video of her popped up online.

The video sighted on Instagram page @switchfocus shows Serwaa being prepared to appear on TV for her show.

Serwaa who was dressed in a fine outfit, a white shirt tucked into an African print skirt, had a number of crew members making her up. One guy was seen helping to wear her red shoes.

Not long after being helped with her shoes, Serwaa sat on a single couch which was right behind her.

From the video, she looked visibly uneasy and tried to shift to feel more comfortable. That did not work too well for her and moments later, she was heard screaming: "yiee, I can't breath oo."

After her scream, Serwaa dramatically collapsed into the couch while still shouting that she could not breathe. Two of the crew came to help her to get up.

See the video below:

Serwaa Amihere's fans react

The video of Serwaa Amihere's struggles behind the scenes have stirred reactions from her admirers and other Ghanaians.

evangelineabenaoforiwaa said:

"What kind of pressure kraa is she giving to herself?"

mombom_begohn said:

"Eny33 easy oooo….."

abigailchartey said:

"Beauty is pain."

nanayaatanoahb said:

"Charliee @switchfocus mma mmay3 is not easy. I feel her paaa ❤️."

ajowa__adjavon said:

"My blood is not flowing again ."

akua_kabs said:

"Eeeii she can't breathe o can feel her pain..."

shrubsecrets_gh said:

"Hahahah SAA eny3 adwuma ketewa."

Source: YEN.com.gh