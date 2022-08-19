Ghanaian celebrities have some of the most adorable kids, and fans love them to the core like they love their parents

Baby Maxin, the daughter of Nana Ama McBrown and Zelda Gyan, Asamoah Gyan's daughter, are two of the most popular celebrity kids

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of the most adorable celebrity kids that give folks baby fever whenever their photos pop up on social media

Ghanaian celebrities are some of the most loved people in the country. They are renowned for their contribution to sports, music, media and a wide variety of fields.

The adoration they enjoy seems to reach their offspring as well. Folks love the kids' celebrities just as much as they love their parents.

Baby Maxin, the daughter of Nana Ama McBrown, Zelda Love Abena Ohemaa Arhin Gyan, Asamoah Gyan's daughter, Island Frimpong, Medikal and Fella's daughter, as well as Nyame Animuonyam, the daughter of Gifty Anti, are some of the most loved celebrity kids.

Their photos leave folks with baby fever whenever they surface online. YEN.com.gh has compiled some beautiful photos of the four adorable daughters that warm Ghanaians’ hearts.

Baby Maxin

1. This photo of Baby Maxin looking fly in a pretty birthday outfit left folks gushing as they admired the little empress.

2. Another photo of her in a yellow birthday outfit impressed many. She looked joyous as she enjoyed her memorable day.

3. Maxin has the cutest birthday photos. In another one of her celebrations, she wore a gorgeous light blue attire and looked like a fairy as she happily held on to her wand.

Zelda Ohemaa Gyan

1. The beautiful daughter of veteran ex-Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan looked adorable in a cute pink outfit and heels.

2. Ohemaa looked super cute in a black dress as she spent quality time with her family.

Island Frimpong

1. Innocent-looking Island slayed in an adorable sweater with the words ''pretty girl'' inscribed. A perfect description of Medikal and Fella's angel.

2. Father and daughter bond. Island and Medikal twinned in this photo and left many Ghanaians gushing.

Nyame Animuonyam

1. Gifty Anti and her daughter celebrated her birthday in grand style and took this adorable photo with her next to her cake.

2. Animuonyam had a bright smile on her face and looked good in a beautiful yellow gown.

In other news, a young Ghanaian man has melted the hearts of many after he expressed extreme excitement about getting a handshake from actress Nana Ama McBrown.

The young man received some goodies from the actress and thanked the veteran actress for making his day.

The video of the happy young man went viral on social media and had many folks smiling as they admired the guy's gratitude.

