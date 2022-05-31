Social media star Shatta Bandle has shared a loved-up video with a pretty lady who is believed to be his lover

In the video shared on Instagram, Shatta Bandle rested on the lady's chest as they laid in bed to cuddle

The video has stirred loads of reactions from Bandle's followers who have expressed their surprise

Ghanaian social media sensation Shatta Bandle, known in private life as Firdaus Iddrisu, has flaunted a lady believed to be his lover.

In a new video shared on his Instagram page, Shatta Bandle and the pretty-looking lady were found getting cosy inside a room.

Shatta Bandle is seen resting his head in the bosom of the who seemed to be enjoying the intimate session with the diminutive man.

While they lay down with some romantic music playing in the background, the lady caressed Shatta Bandle on the chest. He reciprocated by caressing her and too.

The video had kissing emojis on the face of Shatta Bandle while the same appeared on the face of the lady.

Sharing the video, Shatta Bandle indicated that she and the woman were having normal feelings for the day.

"Normal feelings," he said.

Shatta Bandle's fans react

After sharing the video, Shatta Bandle got many of his followers to take to the comment section to share some thoughts about women and money.

nana_agyemanb said:

"Some women get heart paa oo Enjoy oo Rich Nigga!"

tobechukwwu said:

"Omo..even shatta get babe...be like I be potato ohh.

brian_pero said:

"Dis gender eer chale make money nd da rest go b history ."

eddieomojevwe said:

"Las las Shatta bandle, dey enjoy pass plenty men dem..."

sunday.obiora.50 said:

"A man is never ugly judging by those of his bank accounts’ just make money and the rest is history’ continue to give ladies money’ keep giving them money "

Shatta Bandle flaunts his 8-month old daughter for the 1st time in video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Shatta Bandle had shared a video of himself babysitting a baby reported to be his daughter.

The video shows Bandle cradling the baby girl and showering her with kisses while singing a lullaby for her.

Bandle's daddy duties video has stirred loads of reactions from social media users who seem stunned.

It is highly believed that the mother of the baby is the lady found in Shatta Bandle's latest video.

