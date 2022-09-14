Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene performed at a concert in Amsterdam and got a massive reception from his female fans

The musician had an outstanding performance as he thrilled the large crowd with some great music and put smiles on the faces of the people of Amsterdam

The video pleased many Ghanaians as they were excited to see Kuami Eugene go global and receive love from a foreign crowd

Kuami Eugene is one of the biggest musicians not only in Ghana but across the globe and has been touring different European countries in the past few weeks.

A video that popped up from the Angela hitmaker's Amsterdam concert showed his global reach as he pulled a large crowd to the event and had them singing his hit tunes passionately.

Kuami Eugene In Amsterdam Source: UTV

Source: Instagram

The excited crowd was filled with many ladies who were pretty happy to see Kuami and tried their possible best to get a hold of the superstar as they stretched their hands towards him.

The songs Kuami Eugene performed were mostly in Twi, but the foreign crowd sang them word for word to the amazement of many netizens.

Reactions To Kuami Eugene's Berlin Performance

jells_husby1510 showed support:

Spoil there fam , we dey your back ❤️

rycon_dave wrote:

We didn't come here to play oooo!!!

shaibu6449 also reacted:

Rockstar to the whole world

rhommyo also wrote:

Always follow djvyrusky u ar too much and so talented 2 kuamieugene

Source: YEN.com.gh