Dr UN and Joyce Dzidzor argued in an interview with Zionfelix that their marriage is real and stated that they spent GH₵300,000 on their wedding

During the interview, the lovely couple were in a lovey-dovey mood as they revealed to the popular blogger how they met and why they got married

The couple have been the talk of the town in the past few days after photos of their alleged wedding ceremony surfaced online

Dr UN and Joyce Dzidzor have managed to capture the attention of Ghanaians in the past few days with their love affair.

It all began when photos of the pair's alleged wedding ceremony surfaced. They announced that they were now a couple and left Ghanaians confused.

Many folks felt their relationship was a charade and an attempt to garner attention from Ghanaians. To clear doubts, the couple has opened up more and given further details about their relationship in the latest interview with popular blogger Zionfelix.

In the interview, the pair spoke about how they met and why they got married. According to Dr UN, he and Joyce met last year and started studying each other before getting married this year.

UN said he was the one that made the approach because he had been without a relationship for a very long time. UN mentioned beauty, intelligence and other qualities being the reason he decided to marry her.

An excited Joyce Dzidzor added her voice to that of her lover's and said she agreed to marry UN because he is smart and romantic. The pair said their wedding ceremony cost them over GH₵300,000. They kissed during the interview as a sign that their love affair was real.

