Dr UN and former AIDS ambassador Joyce Dzidzor got lovey-dovey in a new video that has surfaced on social media

The pair, who reportedly got married a few days ago, have been all over the internet looking all loved up and leaving Ghanaians confused

The interesting love affair has stirred debate on social media on whether it is legitimate or not, with some folks believing the relationship was a charade

Controversial public figure and social media sensation, Dr Fordjour, popularly known as Dr UN has tagged teamed with another interesting personality, Joyce Dzidzor, who has also been in the news on a number of occasions for contentious reasons.

Dr UN And Joyce Dzidzor Source: sammykaymedia

Source: Instagram

Dr UN and Joyce Dzidzor, a former AIDS ambassador, reported that they had gotten married a few days ago and shared some supposed wedding photos on social media.

Their relationship came as a surprise to many and stirred mixed reactions amongst Ghanaians. The interesting pair managed to confuse Ghanaians even further after a video of them showing each other intense affection and kissing went viral on social media.

The footage made folks wonder even more whether their relationship was legitimate or a charade. In the video, Dr UN and Joyce sat on a couch, faced each other, and said beautiful words of affirmation before locking lips. However, many folks felt the footage was just eye service, a ploy to toy with the minds of Ghanaians.

Dr UN And Joyce Dzidzor Spark Reactions

prettyjulia_narh felt it was a charade:

This lady does everything for fame

capo9610 was not a fan of the kissing style:

Please Can someone show Dr UN how to kiss please oo\

twoelfmedia also wrote:

Ghana make hard ooh … anyway every way man for survive …. Nkwasiafuor abien

pero_brian also reacted:

Waaa hw3 toys b … dem den dollar rate no difference

Dr UN Surprises Former AIDS Ambassador Joyce Dzidzor With A Brand New Car; Video Causes Stir

In a related story, Dr UN left many Ghanaians confused over the weekend after a video of him gifting Joyce Dzidzor a car went viral on social media.

Earlier, photos surfaced that the pair were reportedly getting married, which came as a surprise to a lot of people.

Folks are perplexed about Dr UN and Dzidzor's apparent love affair, with many believing the pair had staged the show of romance.

Source: YEN.com.gh