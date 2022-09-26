Dr UN left many Ghanaians confused over the weekend after a video of him gifting Joyce Dzidzor a car went viral on social media

Earlier, photos surfaced that the pair were reportedly getting married, which came as a surprise to a lot of people

Folks are perplexed about Dr UN and Dzidzor's apparent love affair, with many believing the pair had staged the show of romance

Dr UN is one of the most controversial characters in Ghana at the moment and got folks talking once again after word spread that he was involved in a love affair with former AIDS Ambassador Joyce Dzidzor.

Photos of their alleged wedding went viral on social media, leaving many perplexed as their union was an unexpected one.

Dr UN Surprises Joyce Dzidzor Source: drpoundsofficial

Source: Instagram

Days after the wedding photos surfaced, the pair have served Ghanaians with another open show of romance. In a video that circulated on social media, Dr UN was seen surprising Joyce Dzidzor with a Landcruiser Prado. The vehicle had a customised number plate with Dzidzor's name on it.

The former AIDS Ambassador was blindfolded by UN and taken to a car park where the vehicle was unveiled as hers. Dzidzor jumped up and down happily and hugged UN tightly.

The video caused a massive stir on social media, with many believing the pair staged the event for attention.

Ghanaians React To Dr UN And Joyce Dzidzor's Shenanigans

rosemmensah was perplexed:

Pls what is happening here I dont get ??

intexmasters_decor said:

wow congratulations

teens_ghana_ felt it was staged:

What’s the title of the movie I’m serious

iamcaptin also reacted:

Wat de go on for this country ??? ahhhh cuz eeeei

reckonentertainer had doubts too:

I hope the car isn't artificial? This man is a very dangerous award organizer

Dr UN Replies Lilwin After Actor Rejected Statue Made For Him Saying It Looked Like Kwame Owusu Fordjour

In other news, Dr UN whose real name is Kwame Owusu Fordjour has made a video to reply Kwadwo Nkansah better known as Lilwin.

This comes on the back of a statue that Lilwin rejected saying it looked like the famous social media sensation.

Dr UN said he does not receive awards of the calibre that was presented to Lilwin as he is above that level.

Source: YEN.com.gh