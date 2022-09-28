A Nigerian man who has a striking resemblance with popular musician, Olamide has gone viral on social media

In a TikTok video circulating on multiple platforms, the man was seen in a car cruising around town and causing confusion

Those who have sighted the man in the video largely agree that there is a huge resemblance between the two men

A Nigerian man who looks like YBNL boss, Olamide Baddo, has been sighted in a viral TikTok video.

In the video shared by @snatchedbynife, the man was seen driving around with a beautiful lady in a car.

The man's video has gone viral after his resemblance with Olamide Baddo became public knowledge. Photo credit: TikTok/@snatchedbynife.

His hairstyle and the beard he wore in the viral video look exactly like those of Olamide.

His general attitude also reminds people of a popular singer. The man's name is unknown yet, but the lady who was with him invited netizens to take a look.

The video has since made it to Instagram as it was reposted by @gossipmilltv.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video of Olamide's look-alike

Many people have reacted and bared their minds on what they think of the man.

@pinky_splash01 said:

"Make I No Lie I thought so at first sight."

@crownbee01 commented:

"He suppose no open that mouth."

@durkiocares112 said:

"This one na Olumide badoo."

@classy_thrift_plug commented:

"They actually look alike until he open his mouth. I was like nah, I disagree."

@abayomi_alvin said:

"Olamide dey disguise."

@endylight1 said:

"They have a striking resemblance though, this Olamide no badd o. He’s cute and the lady is fine too."

@i.vvy_efe commented:

"Yes he looks like Olamide with his mouth closed.. when he opened his mouth the resemblance disappeared."

@_invictus_solomon said:

"I was looking for that tattoo on his face. That's the only thing that made me believe he wasn't Olamide."

@clintonofficia commented:

"I bin first think say na olamide."

