A man showed off the fire interior of his corrugated iron shack in a video that left many people tremendously underwhelmed

The exterior looks like most other corrugated shacks you'd see around, but the inside looks amazing

Folks across the Twitter-sphere questioned why he didn't just use regular bricks instead, while others defended his choice

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Unconventional homes are always a sight to see, and a man showing off the fire interior of a corrugated iron shack knew how to draw people's attention.

A gent showed off the interior of a corrugated iron shack and left South Africans deeply unimpressed. Images: @ZiphoratorS/ Twitter

Source: UGC

The fascinating clip was uploaded online by @ZiphoratorS and drew a lot of conflicting opinions from Mzansi on Twitter. The post is also accompanied by a caption that reads:

"True definition of 'Do not judge a book by its cover' "

The caption is an understatement. Throughout the video, you can see the night and day difference between what happens inside and out. The interior is filled with finishes found in modern houses, including a huge flat-screen TV.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Most of the rooms in the shack still need to be finished, but the end product looks promising, judging by what has already been done. Folks had a lot to say about the shack, with many criticising the man for not using standard building materials. See the responses below:

@ChrisExcel102 asked:

"Why not buy bricks and do proper house?"

@Voys_ZA posted:

@kukzMojero said:

"With the total cost of the interior... I'm pretty sure brick house e katswa."

@MyBoss01648517 commented:

"Nothing amazing there."

@King_Ya_manyora shared:

@snesdad mentioned:

"My brother once said to me an old car remains old no matter how professionally painted."

@iam_shudu said:

"So Houses now come ka TIN STUFF‍♂️ Kopa invite ka HOUSE WARMING I meant TIN OPENING "

@nkeleakaDk posted:

The "Toa House" Story: Meet the Young Ghanaian man Building Homes out of Plastic Waste

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a young Ghanaian man is building homes from plastic waste. Paul Coffie Beboru is making groundbreaking moves in Ghana’s real estate industry by building homes called "Toa House" using plastic waste bottles.

His idea came to life when he realised that similar ideas were being implemented in other African countries. As a result, Paul wants Toa House to become the top supplier of affordable housing in Ghana and beyond Africa.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za