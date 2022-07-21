Black Sherif's lookalike has popped up in a video singing just like Blacko, causing a stir amongst netizens

The young man dressed just like his idol as he had on a big cap, shirt and designer jeans as he passionately sang Sherif's verse on the song 'Always'

The video has stirred hilarious reactions online as folks wondered where all the lookalikes are popping up from

A young man has caused a stir on the internet because of his striking resemblance with music sensation Black Sherif.

The young man sang Sherif's 'Always' verse to perfection while mimicking his idol's antics.

Black Sherif lookalike, Black Sherif Source: Facebook, Instagram

The footage has gone viral and stirred reactions from folks as they could not help but laugh at the young man's imitation of Sherif.

The Sherif clone dressed in a similar fashion to the artist as he wore a large cap shirt and designer jeans on. His facial features resembled that of Sherif, which stunned folks.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some hilarious reactions of folks as they saw the lookalike.

Abdul Adam said:

We all have a look-alike somewhere, but you have to be successful first before you see them

Sir-Obama Pokuase

Blacko's dad has a lot of questions to answer. Chai

De Accra Mayor was also surprised as he wrote:

Are u guys sure Blacko’s father no do Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii e thing some? Bcos eiiiii

Blessed Nichodemus Oduro wrote:

I've walked to and fro the whole Ghana ano see my lookalike yet, anaa wa wu

Sheila Amedson reacted:

Where atall do these look alikes come from why am I not seeing mine a whole queen of the world like me anaa meb)dam

Cindy Gyabeng-Arhin also commented:

E check like every celebrity has a lookalike where can I locate mine?

In other news, DJ Khaled has been spotted jamming to Black Sherif's Kweku The Traveler on his Instagram page, and Ghanaians cannot hold back their excitement.

The renowned DJ shared a screenshot of him playing the hit record on his Instagram story, which shows how far the song has gone.

The screenshot spread across social media like wildfire as Ghanaians reacted to the young superstar's music crossing international waters.

