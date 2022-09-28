Nana Ama McBrown and Yaw Tog have won hearts on the internet after they bonded by dancing to Yaw Tog's Sophia song

The actress and the talented young man looked good together as they showcased their exquisite dance moves to the banger

The video impressed many folks who could not resist the adorable pair and showered them with words of praise

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has proved herself to be a good dancer as she has become fond of participating in TikTok dances.

The beautiful actress' TikTok page is a sight to behold. She showcases the best of dance moves in many of her videos.

Photos: YawTog And Nana Ama dancing

In a new video she shared, Nana Ama featured talented young Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog who danced alongside her.

The adorable pair jammed to the rapper's Sophia banger and won multiple hearts on social media. It looked like Yaw Tog was teaching the empress how to do the dance moves to his song as she followed his every move.

The duad looked like they were having lots of fun as they smiled broadly and enjoyed each other's company. McBrown shared the footage on her TikTok page, and her followers were pleased to see her and the talented rapper dance.

Folks Cheer McBrown And Yaw Tog

Maame Amma wrote:

Yaw y3 fine young man

Adwoaadomaa7799 commented:

I really love ur moves empress baako p3

Annabel commented:

May this smile never fade in Jesus name much love

user762882258867 reacted:

This woman is talented woow I love you mum

oseisarpongalicia also wrote:

love you Soo much sis

