Nana Ama McBrown shared a beautiful TikTok video of herself dancing with some pretty makeup artists that work for her

The actress bonded with the ladies as they participated together in a popular TikTok dance challenge in front of her shop

The amazing video pleased many netizens who could not resist how beautiful McBrown looked and admired her jovial nature

Afable Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, seems to have a lovely relationship with everyone around her, and it is beautiful to see.

In a video the actress shared on her TikTok page, she engaged ladies who work for her in some TikTok dance moves.

Nana Ama McBrown dancing with workers Source: iamamamcbrowngh on TikTok

The ladies who work with Nana Ama as makeup artists had a good time with the lovely actress as they showed off their dancing skills. They made the dance moves to Oxlade's Ku Lo Sa song and enjoyed themselves greatly as they had broad smiles on their faces.

They danced in front of Flori Roberts, a cosmetic company McBrown has a partnership with. The beautiful video McBrown shared impressed many folks on social media, who fawned over her.

Recently, the actress has organised makeup competitions for young ladies to help further their careers in the cosmetic business.

Fans Admire McBrown

Virllin Queen wrote:

you inspire me love you so much

sobateng also commented:

You always make my day beautiful Nana Ama

Bertha Boadu also reacted:

empress one a woman i want my daughter to be like

Zeny_7586 also said:

You may not know how much u have impacted us from afar

IMMACULATE DRAMA also commented:

WOOW SOO LOVELY

Cinders Walter also wrote:

You are a vibe

