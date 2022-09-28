Popular TikToker Asantewaa impressed her followers after she shared a video of herself pulling up to a boutique in a Range Rover

The beautiful social media sensation looked gorgeous in a fashionable outfit showing how well she is doing in life

The video impressed many of Asantewaa's followers as they fawned over her and highlighted how good she was looking

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Famous TikToker, Asantewaa, is living life to the fullest and seems to be making lots of money from her TikTok career.

The TikToker showed she was living in luxury after she shared a video of herself pulling up to a boutique in an expensive Range Rover.

Asantewaa arriving in a Range Rover Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

The pretty lady looked glamorous in fashionable ash-coloured jeans and a black crop top. She also sported a beautiful pair of sunglasses, making her look as beautiful as ever.

The TikToker's opulent lifestyle impressed many of her followers, who fawned over her, highlighting her good looks and admiring the expensive vehicle she was driving.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Asantewaa is arguably the most popular TikToker in Ghana and has bagged many ambassadorial deals with multiple brands.

She keeps getting increasingly popular as her social media currency appreciates every day. Many folks are excited to see her winning.

Fans Of Asantewaa Admire Her

Nyanponmaa was impressed:

Awwwwn who born you

Y@@ Charline also wrote:

Alla give it to them but u are looking fantastic

izzadwoa admired the vehicle:

the car alone the pressure is getting worser

Abena Berry691 also commented:

Is slim waist for me❤️sweetheart u look Gorgeous in shape❤️

Asantewaa: Ghanaian TikToker Displays Emotions After Struggling To Find Late Mother's Grave At The Cemetery

In other news, top Ghanaian TikToker, Asantewaa has opened up about visiting her mother's grave on Mother's Day'.

In a video, the young lady revealed that upon arrival, all attempts to locate her mother's grave proved futile.

She shared that it has been 17 years since she lost the woman who birthed her and she would never replace her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh