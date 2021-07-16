Minalyn reacts to Zionfelix's birthday wish to her; leaves fans confused

Mina has reacted to her lover Zionfelix's birthday message to her

The celebrity makeup artiste thanked her boyfriend and added "PPP" which got fans confused

Today, July, 16, 2021, marks the birthday of Mina and Zionfelix has wished her well

Mina Lawani, the girlfriend of celebrated Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix known in real life as Felix Adomako Mensah, has reacted to his birthday wish to her.

Following Zionfelix's wish to his girlfriend famed as Minalyn Touch, the pretty lady took to the comment section to react to the wish.

In replying to the lengthy birthday wish, Mina Lawani thanked her boyfriend and affixed "PPP" to her reply.

Some fans went under Mina's comment on the birthday and wondered what she meant by "PPP".

Mina's reply read: "Thank you PPP" and accompanied it with the red love emoji.

Fans of the duo who were however left confused took to the comment section to react to the comment from the celebrity makeup artiste.

fiifi_effah quizzed if PPP was the slogan of a Ghanaian politician: "@minalyntouch Papa Kwesi Nduom anaa?"

m.tee86 came in with the reply: "@fiifi_effah eeeei Ghana man yi"

nanel_mills indicated that Mina wanted nothing but the best: "@minalyntouch Pre Papa pr3ko anaa"

nanel_mills replied again with: "@almasunisex they like confusing us"

semekor1 also wrote: "@minalyntouch thanks for your Public Private Partnership. Daavi nukae nye PPP??"

There were many replies under Mina's comment which showed that her fans wanted further and better particulars to the abbreviation she used.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Zionfelix, had taken time off his busy schedule to celebrate his longtime girlfriend, Mina Lawani famed as Minalyn.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified Instagram page of the blogger, Zionfelix shared a video of the many moments he shared with his celebrity makeup artiste girlfriend.

Snippets of the video showed the two in a number of teamwork sessions as they cooked together and went on trips to have fun.

