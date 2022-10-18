Black Sherif performed at the just-ended Tidal Rave Beach Festival, and it seems his performance did not go well as planned

The young musician had issues with the quality of sound at the event, as the crowd could barely hear him when he spoke

This year's edition of the beach festival has been widely termed as a disaster by many folks who attended the event, giving a long list of reasons

Tidal Rave is arguably one of Ghana's biggest beach festivals and is widely patronised by the youth each year.

This year's edition of the event took place at Bortianor beach resort in Kokrobite on Sunday 15th October. Several A-list artists like Sarkodie and Black Sherif graced the occasion and tried to make the occasion as memorable as possible.

Black Sherif's performance summed up how disappointing the program was for many people, as numerous patrons took to social media to complain bitterly about their experience.

During Black Sherif's performance, issues with the sound system prevented him from delivering his usual energetic and mind-blowing stage act. The large crowd barely heard Black Sherif's voice when he spoke or sang.

After several attempts to rectify the issue, the young musician abandoned the stage with his entourage. A video of what transpired at the show has finally surfaced.

Folks React To Black Sherif Leaving Stage

polow06 gave his opinion on the issue:

Bad. The fans were ready to sing along so he should hv continue with acapella sharp

Nungua black Chyna said:

So a big stage like that, they didn’t have a spare mic which could have being used as this went down? Even my pastor in my small church get a new mic when the one he is holding goes off

fearless sarknative &CR7 fc also wrote:

This is sad but as an entertainer you should always improvise when such things happen try and communicate with fans ..but this is bad and irritating sorry legend

Source: YEN.com.gh