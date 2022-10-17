Black Sherif won the hearts of many Ghanaians after a video of him wearing a Batakari attire and silk trousers popped up on social media

The young musician seemed proud of the traditional apparel as he walked gallantly in it and did some funny antics that got folks laughing

Many people admired Black Sherif's fashion sense and fawned over him by dropping words of praise

Ghanaian music star Black Sherif was recently given the honorary title of a youth chief in the north. He was named "Nachin Naa," which stands for Youth Chief.

After being given the prestigious title, a video has surfaced of Black Sherif proudly wearing Batakari, an attire which is popular amongst northern Ghanaians.

The young musician gallantly walked with a large smile on his face. Many folks were impressed by his fashion sense and admired him.

They dropped interesting comments showering the young musician with praise. It seemed Black Sherif had deeply embraced the culture of the north.

Whiles doing his gallant walk, the music star did some hilarious antics that got folks laughing as well.

Black Sherif Wins Hearts With Batakari Outfit

Girlie.Agyeiwaaaa laughed at his antics:

I don’t know the reason why I can’t stop laughing

user6217546013920 wrote:

Ei ur designer b doing d most

Lordina Sikapa admired him:

always love to hear ur voice,am crushing on u may God raise u higher

obaaakyaa859 also wrote:

where do you get all this costume your designer is good paa

youngbill reacted:

Jah pls bless sheriffs long live plsssssss father so this guy can take ghana music far father

Lady Aristotle 1 also wrote:

bless u Blacko...Lukin great in ur Kente dress

