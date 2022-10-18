Popular streaming service Spotify has celebrated Black Sherif as they mounted huge billboards of him abroad

The young musician took to his Twitter page to excitedly share photos of the enviable honour and thanked Spotify for the gesture

The photos got a lot of Ghanaians excited as they were happy to see Black Sherif's global appeal get bigger by the day

Young Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, has been honoured by popular streaming service Spotify.

Photos: Black Sherif on billboard abroad Source: blacksherif

Source: Twitter

The well-respected company featured Black Sherif on a huge state-of-the-art billboard abroad. The rapper, who recently released his debut album 'The Villain I Never Was', has received a lot of love from folks both locally and internationally.

The billboard featured a photo of Black Sherif in a suit with the title of his album written beneath it. An excited Blacko took to his Twitter page to share a photo and video of the beautiful gesture and thanked Spotify for honouring him.

Many Ghanaians were excited about the gesture and were pleased to see Black Sherif gain more international appeal. Black Sherif's maiden album has brought him a lot of success in a short time, as it has broken multiple streaming records and appealed greatly to the international community.

Ghanaians Fawn Over Black Sherif

radikal9090 was pleased to see Blacko's progress

Blacko everywhere now!❤️Konongo boy trapping his way up

Frankie_Gemini also commented:

Soja, there's always gonna be oil in your head and you won't be homeless no more...

1richflex was also excited:

Hiiiiiiiipppeeeee hipe hippeeeee hurraaayyyy @blacksherif_

Kaludan11 also expressed his admiration:

My companion, my inspiration for over a week now, your sermon was well received... thanks KK ❤️

