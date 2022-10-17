Ibrahim Mahama, Sarkodie and other celebrities attended Black Sherif's private cocktail session in honour of his new album.

Black Sherif was shown massive love by the people present as they came in their numbers to celebrate his The Villain I Never Was album

Multiple videos popped up from the private event, and one of them showed Black Sherif and Sarkodie hugging tightly, which pleased many fans

Black Sherif had a private cocktail session in honour of his 'The Villain I Never Was' album which saw many well-respected people attend the mini party. The event was held in Accra in the late hours of Sunday.

Ghanaian millionaire Ibrahim Mahama was present at the event to show love to the budding young music star.

Black Sherif with Ibrahim Mahama, Sarkodie and others Source: GH Hyper

Sarkodie also graced the occasion and was elated to see Sherif after he spotted him at the event. The two music icons embraced each other tightly, which pleased a lot of fans.

Sarkodie took the opportunity to shower Black Sherif with praise, saying the young musician had a bright future ahead of him as his songs were one of the most in-demand tunes in South African clubs during his visit to the country.

Hajia Bintu Arrives At Blacko's Cocktail Session In Style

TikTok influencer and socialite Hajia Bintu was one of the most notable public figures at Black Sherif's cocktail session. The pretty social media sensation arrived in her usual flamboyant style. The TikToker caused traffic at the event as she had all eyes on her. She wore a beautiful white dress which brought out her incredible curves. The video of Hajia's arrival caused a stir on social media and got folks talking.

Ameyaw Debrah And Sonia Ibrahim

Renowned Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah and actress Sonia Ibrahim, Juliet Ibrahim's sister, showed up to support Black Sherif. Both Sonia and Ameyaw looked dapper in their outfits as they socialised with other folks at the glamorous event

Black Sherif's 'The Villain I Never Was' Becomes The First Ghanaian Album To Garner 100M Streams On Boomplay

In other news, budding Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has made history by becoming the first Ghanaian whose album has achieved 100 million streams on Boomplay.

Black Sherif's debut album, 'The Villain I Never Was', is definitely loved by many music lovers looking at the feat it has attained.

Many of his fervent fans have shown excitement at how far the album has reached, looking at the numbers.

