Medikal and Kwadwo Sheldon participated in a heated FIFA faceoff, and in the contest, Sheldon lost abysmally to Medikal

In a video that Kwadwo Sheldon shared, the pair had a good time as they bonded over the interesting video game

Kwadwo Sheldon conceded a lot of goals which got many laughing at him and admiring how good Medikal was

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian rapper Medikal is famed for his prowess in the popular football video game FIFA. In the past, Medikal faced many celebrities in FIFA contests and emerged victorious.

The rapper was challenged to a faceoff by social media influencer Kwadwo Sheldon, who believed he could take Medkikal's crown.

Photo: Kwadwo Sheldon loses to Medikal In FIFA Contest Source: amgmedikal, kwadwosheldon

Source: Instagram

The showdown began, and Sheldon was stunned by how good Medikal was. In the middle of the contest, he screamed words of exclamation and realised defeating Medikal would be a daunting task.

Kwadwo Sheldon's attempt to dethrone MDK was a woeful one as he conceded several goals and was blown out of the water by the ruthless rapper, who did not hold back against him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The pair shared a few laughs and teased each other. The beautiful video got many netizens laughing as they trolled Sheldon for losing abysmally.

Medikal And Sheldon Stir Reactions

dominickie20 said:

Upon ur tooknwn all medikal make u drink 7

_wizzy7 reacted to the video:

MDK be wicked pass… he said ebe the first game that be why attached

condom_dj also trolled Sheldon:

Dem give 7 straight no be too much talking

cantelshop also wrote:

@kwadwosheldon upon all your guy guy chairman take show you

i_am.unruly commented:

@amgmedikal he is the landlord and @kwadwosheldon is just renting el chairmanoo

Medikal Hosts Kyekyeku At His Plush Residence To Play A Game Of FIFA; Video Pleases Many

In a similar story, Ghanaian Rapper Medikal hosted popular skit actor and comedian Kyekyeku at his residence to play a game of Fifa.

A video of the two celebrities hanging out popped up on the internet, and folks were pleased to see them together.

The video stirred debate amongst fans on who the best celebrity FIFA player is, with many backing Medikal as the undisputed champion.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh