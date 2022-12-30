Meek Mill's mobile device got stolen at the Afro Nation Concert in Ghana on Friday Dawn

The US rapper lamented about the incident on his Instagram and upon hearing the news, Shatta Wale came to his aid

The dancehall musician in a tweet begged the streets on Meek's behalf to return the rapper's phone

American musician, Meek Mill, got his phone jacked on Friday dawn at the Afro Nation Concert in Accra.

Source: UGC

The musician attended the show with an entourage of biker boys who were all over him. The rapper later reported that his phone had been picked up and pleaded with the perpetrators to return his device.

Dancehall star, Shatta Wale, who is known largely for his street credibility, sympathised with Meek as he took to his Twitter page to help him find the phone.

Shatta Wale pleaded with the streets to return the device. He said Meek Mill did not deserve to be robbed since he was also a member of the streets. He mentioned that the rapper was an inspiration to himself and other street boys.

Shatta Wale's plea sparked interesting reactions. Some peeps felt he was doing it for attention while others hoped Meek would get his phone back.

Shatta Wale Sparks Reactions

Legendary_SfG said:

You're chasing clout ma guy.u started music before meek was born.will not even be surprised if u instigated this so u will come and tweet this kinda self put put tweet

eddiee_k wrote:

The streetz them get the phone nu, them nu dey twitter o

nii_amah commented:

You don't speak for SM boys and girls that get their phones snatched during and after your shows. E be foreigner you go plead for? Kwashia!!!!

kAs_Worldwide said:

Ahohyehy3 Pro max .mans been looking for all the means. How can u tweet this at 2am

