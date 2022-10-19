Ghanaian Rapper Medikal hosted popular skit actor and comedian Kyekyeku at his residence to play a game of Fifa

A video of the two celebrities hanging out popped up on the internet, and folks were pleased to see them together

The video stirred debate amongst fans on who the best celebrity FIFA player is, with many backing Medikal as the undisputed champion

Medikal is known for his love of video games. In a video that popped up on social media, the rapper hosted popular skit actor and comedian Kyekyeku at his plush residence to compete against him in a game of FIFA.

Medikal Hosts Kyekyeku At His Plush Residence

Source: Instagram

Before the contest began, Medikal warned Kyekyeku that he was the ''landlord'' when it came to Fifa and hilariously threatened to obliterate him.

Medikal's threats had Kyekyeku nervously laughing. Kyekyeku's entourage backed their man to win the contest and said Kyekyeku was the Mantse of FIFA if Medikal claimed to be the landlord.

The two celebrities proceeded to go at it, but it was unclear who won the contest. The hilarious footage stirred debate amongst fans on who the best celebrity FIFA player was, with many backing Medikal as the undisputed champion.

Medikal And Kyekyeku Stir Debate

Qwame Khaled said:

All of them dey fear Omar Sterling

derrickboateng423 backed MDK:

Medikal de3 ibi true he play rough

Alsina Borga testified to how good Medikal was:

I tried several times I couldn’t beat medikal he’s very good,and the most surprising thing is he doesn’t know about football ooo he dnt even do info

Eclippx Wan felt Kofi was the best:

Kinaata is the best fifa player the whole Ghana celebrities

In other news, Medikal recently released a brand new song titled Scarface, and in promotion of the tune, he did an interesting TikTok Transition Video.

In the video, Medikal wore different outfits, including his wife Fella's wig, which caught the attention of many folks and had them laughing.

Fella Makafui also shared the video on her social media page and pleaded with her husband to return her precious wig after he was done.

