Afrochella Day 2: Asake Lookalike Storms Stage, Asake Sprays Him With Dollar Notes (Video)
- Nigerian singer Asake has been captured showering his lookalike with dollar notes at the just-ended music festival, Afrochella
- Day 2 of the event which took place at the El Wak Sports Stadium saw Asake take over the stage as ravers cheered him on
- Many netizens have reacted to the video as many commend Asake's lookalike for an incredible performance
A video of Nigerian Afrobeats musician Asake spraying dollar notes on his lookalike on Day 2 of the music festival, Afrochella, has gotten the internet buzzing.
In the video, his lookalike stormed the stage as he began to display his impeccable dance moves as the crowd cheered him on.
Asake then took over the stage after his lookalike had displayed his dance moves for some time and began to shower him with dollar notes.
Many netizens who have spotted the video have been blown away at the effort the young man took to resemble Asake.
Netizens react as Asake lookalike storms stage at Afrochella Day 2 at El Wak Sports Stadium
deejbouzy said:
I thought it was ASAKE at first oo, before he popped up
ser__waa_0 remarked:
As for this dance when I'm done I have to get Aboniki coz Eii power dey inside
elikem_the_gossip said:
These baggy jeans that were a trend in the 90s are gradually popping up again because of Asake
sarfo.clinton_ remarked:
Chairman no go make the money touch ground sef
slickk20trendfetcher1 commented:
This guy has made it in life. The easiest way to become successful is to mimic success!
etornamampao said:
Who be the first guy haaaaa thought he was Asake oooo
YEN.com.gh previously reported that the popular music festival Afrochella kicked off with Day 1 of the concert on December 28, 2022, at the El Wak Sports Stadium and it saw thousands of revellers throng the venue to celebrate arts and culture.
From Ghana, Gyakie, Kofi Kinaata, King Promise, Shatta Wale, Medikal, and Stonebowy thrilled ravers with some of their smashing hit songs.
Ayra Starr and Fireboy represented the Nigerian country by entertaining the crowd with stellar performances.
