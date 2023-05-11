Enokay, a well-known Ghanaian sports bettor and tipster, has got himself a brand new Range Rover

The famous punter showed off the new car in his latest videos on social media, which are trending

The video of Enokay's car has got many people talking, with some questioning his source of income

A young Ghanaian punter popularly known as Enokay has bought himself a brand new Range Rover Sport.

Enokay, a prominent sports bettor on social media, flaunted the new vehicle in a video shared on Instagram by Gh Hyper.

The video showed the car to be black with a customised license plate which read as 'ENOKAY 69-23', suggesting that he registered within this year.

The car was packed on a compound with other cars beside it. The young man was full of smiles as one guy mentioned his name in admiration.

Parts of the video showed the plush interior of the car. See the video below:

Enokay had shared a photo of himself on a plush compound with his Range Rover parked beside him.

Ghanaians react to Enokay's Range Rover

The video of Enokay's Range Rover has sparked reactions from those interested in his affairs. While some congratulated him, others shared their doubts about the source of Enokay's wealth.

afosah_showboy

Dem dey do things for back Dey talk say betting make you komot for there make we think

nyarkofrancisasare

You guys know the way but u don't show us,u use bet they pass our eye. Do you know the time Agya Koo Nimo start they bet? 1857 still Nimo no reach anywhere

salleydeen

Congrats bro sportybet your money start Dey buy rent and mansion soon na plane e go buy more wins on the bets bro

kwesifreemann

I tap into your blessings brother

msnaagh

I paid him two times 700 for VIP codes but he ended up telling me he sent me the wrong betting code so he will replace the games for me which he never did to date.

Who is Enokay, the sports betting punter?

For those who may not know him, Enokay gained prominence on Snapchat with his predictions of sports game results.

In August 2022, he was interviewed on Starr FM, where he explained how he had been winning sports bets.

He claimed to have won GH₵400,000 in just the night before coming on the radio programme.

