Nigerian music superstar Wizkid has released the official music video for his latest single Bad To Me

The colorful visuals to his hit single of 2022 were released on October 19, 2022, after Wizkid teased it on social media

Ghanaian actor Ekow Smith-Asante made a four-second appearance in the video, looking very cool and stylish

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Internationally recognized Nigerian artist, Wizkid, got fans excited when he dropped the music video to his hit single Bad To Me. The video featured Wizkid looking stylish in green as he danced on stage among beautiful ladies.

Wizkid features Ekow Smith-Asante in music video Photo Source: @wizkidayo, @ecowsmith_asante

Source: Instagram

While fans were excited to see the visuals for the single, Ghanaians were thrilled by the video after seeing veteran Ghanaian actor Ekow Smith-Asante in it.

The actor, who has not been active in the movie industry for years, made a cameo in the first 15 seconds of the video.

Appearing in the 10th second, Ekow rocked a maroon suit as he introduced Wizkid to the stage. The actor was holding a microphone and leaned on a television as he mouthed the words;

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Welcome to tonight's show. We have Wizkid performing his latest single, Bad To Me.

Ghanaians React To Ekow Smith-Asante's Cameo in Wizkid's Music Video

gyasi.___

Been a while @ecowsmith_asante

nanayaaremedy

Miss him

@N_diaye1

Was happy seeing Ekow smith Asante in wizkid’s Bad to me video.

@yesemewonyansa

Uncle Ekow Smith was in Wizkid's 'Bad to Me", Kuukua Eshun directed Mood by Wizkid. I just want tell you say we dey joke here.

@lexthegreatt_

Ekow Smith Asante in the Wizkid video wow

"If I Knack You Once Na Boy": Wizkid Tells Dancer Who Was Whining Her Waist on Him to Be Careful, Fans React

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported on internationally acclaimed Nigerian artist, Wizkid, who recently ignited online debate with a comment he made while singing on stage.

The Afrobeat singer warned one of his female dancers to be careful about whining her waist on him when performing because if he touched her even once, he was certain she would become pregnant immediately.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh