Shatta Wale, in a video, was served food by a chef while he sat comfortably in a swimming pool

In the video, the dancehall star showed his luxurious lifestyle as he was served like a king

The video got folks laughing as they found the whole setup ridiculous and dropped funny comments

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, got folks laughing on social media after a video of him being served food in a swimming pool popped up.

In the video, the dancehall star placed a table and chairs in the pool, sat on one of them and relaxed while a chef served him food.

Shatta was served yam chips, sausage and chicken with two bottles of Moet accompanying the tasty-looking meal.

The video showed how opulent Shatta is and the luxurious life he lives. The dancehall king loves to show off his wealth whenever he gets the opportunity.

Shatta Wale has toiled to get to where he is and is now enjoying the wealth he has made from decades of doing music.

Fans found the video hilarious and admired his upbeat nature. They dropped funny reactions to the peculiar video.

Shatta Wale Causes Stir With His Antics

azurfa..Aminu commented:

big man thing .. chairman. u do all... show them ..papapa

ZION KING said:

1 Don for lyf

Patch Wilson could not stop laughing:

Ooo my God , problems don't finish

Twistpaul praised Shatta

4lyf We Say Paaah paaah paaah paah

abainthedancer wrote:

Ibi the chef he br3

eunicekoranteng6 was impressed:

Allah money stop nonsense indeed

