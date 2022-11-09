Shatta Wale, in a video, has revealed how much he charged the organisers of the Hogbetsotso Festival to perform

In the video, the dancehall star was explaining what transpired at the festival and why he did not perform

While speaking, he mentioned that he charged the organisers $200,000 to perform at the event, which left many folks shocked

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has been in the trends for the past few days after he refused to perform at the Hogbetsotso Festival, which took place on Saturday.

Shatta made a video explaining why he did not perform and said that the show organisers had breached a contractual agreement he had with them.

In his explanation, Shatta stunned folks when he mentioned the amount he charged the show organisers to perform.

He stated that he initially charged them $200,000 (GH₵2.8 million), but the organisers said they could only pay GH₵200,000.

The musician lamented that the amount was very small and that he only agreed to perform out of respect for his godfather Bola Ray.

His revelation stirred interesting reactions from netizens as many folks felt the amount he charged was too much.

Shatta Wale Causes Stir

mael was shocked:

this hard time 200k dollars is it a blood tonic

kenfavourite said:

This is festival and not show so can they pay u such amount like they will use that for their road

Don kash also reacted:

If wizkid and Asake come and perform in Ghana here dis December do you know much he’ll be paid?Common 200k you dey run

Reina

We are in Ghana and you are still charging in dollars. Then come and be complaining about economy Tsww

