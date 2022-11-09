Shatta Wale has responded to Captain Smart after the latter criticised him for not performing at the Hogbetsotso Festival

The dancehall musician was not pleased with the TV host for criticising him and said he should have done his research

Shatta's response sparked reactions on social media as folks were divided on whether Shatta was wrong or right

Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, has responded to Captain Smart after the TV host criticised him for not performing at the Hogbetsotso Festival.

Shatta Wale Responds To Captain Smart Source: shattawalenima(Instagram), Shatta Wale (Facebook) TikTok

Source: UGC

Captain Smart was not pleased when news broke that Shatta had refused to perform at the Hogbetsotso Festival.

Captain Smart asked Shatta to apologise to the people of Anloga for not performing.

Following the comments of Captain Smart, Shatta made a video explaining why he did not perform, saying that he did not perform because there was a breach of agreement.

Shatta later shifted his attention to Captain Smart and said that he was disappointed in the popular TV host as he is someone he respects a lot. Hence, as an experienced journalist, he expected him to do his research before coming out to criticise him. He also called Captain Smart the N-word.

Shatta said he expected Captain Smart to give him a call at least. Folks gave their two cents on Shatta's response.

Folks React To Shatta Wale's Comments

Davor Wonder said:

After listening to Shata, I still believe Captain is right. Shata needs to apologise to the people of Volta. Ebr3 yendi enkso

Frederick Awortwe also wrote:

am SM but Shatta patient can take u one step ahead of life, u were there for your fans, what ever goes up shall come down one day. Humility is the key to stay top

Kamal Ali also commented:

You see how dangerous n poisonous Captain Smart is I have never trusted him one beat Where is your smartness

