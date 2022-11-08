Ghanaian artist manager Bulldog has filed a lawsuit against his former artist, Ghanaian dancehall star, Shatta Wale

The entertainment pundit has accused Shatta Wale of defamation after the star claimed Bulldog was involved in the murder of Fennec Okyere

Bulldog's lawsuit against Shatta Wale has stirred massive reactions from social media users, with many surprised

Bulldog has taken his online feud with Shatta Wale to the next level. The artist manager, known in private circles as Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, has filed a lawsuit against his former artist for defamation of character.

Bulldog sues Shatta Wale Photo Source: BullGod of Bullhaus, Shatta Wale

Source: Facebook

Details of Bulldog's Lawsuit Against Shatta Wale

Bulldog's lawsuit comes after Shatta Wale claimed the artist manager had a hand in the murder of Fennec Okyere, Kwaw Kese's manager. Shatta Wale made these allegations in a Facebook post on November 2, 2022.

The defamation charge also covered statements Shatta Wale had made in now-deleted Facebook posts involving former president John Dramani Mahama and President Nana Akufo-Addo. Shatta Wale had shared details of private conversations Bulldog had allegedly had with John Mahama. He is quoted to have said;

You said former president Mahama ask you if you can get gunmen to do some job for him right?

You said Mahama said you should go hard on Akuffo Addo

Other details of the lawsuit are unknown as YEN.com.gh sighted eight pages out of the 12-page lawsuit. The plaintiff Bulldog and the defendant Shatta Wale are yet to comment on the lawsuit.

Social Media Users React To BullDog's Defamation Lawsuit Against Shatta Wale

@Queku_P

I dey fear give MDK ooo

@Joshkaymedia

Bulldog has forgotten he has broken a breach in contract for releasing Wale Album tracklist? That one is also subjected to court matters tho. Its gonna be a looong week

@Richloganjuice

Loose talk go end you in unwanted troubles.

@itsm3ttle

U started a fight..and acted as if u were enjoying it..now you dey sue?

Shatta Wale Accuses Bulldog of Having a Hand in the Death of Kwaw Kese's Manager Fennec Okyere

YEN.com.gh previously reported on Shatta Wale, causing a stir on social media after claiming Bulldog was the mastermind behind Fennec Okyere's murder.

In a Facebook post, the dancehall singer alleged Bulldog was involved in the death of Fennec Okyere, Kwaw Kese's manager, who was brutally murdered in March 2014. Shatta Wale's accusations come after Bulldog leaked his upcoming album tracklist.

Source: YEN.com.gh