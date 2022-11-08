Bulldog has given a funny response to a claim Shatta Wale made in a previous video

Shatta claimed that Bulldog was drawing a fish during an important meeting with Guinness Ghana

Bulldog drew an odd-looking fish and asked Shatta if that was the fish he was talking about and got peeps laughing

Shatta Wale's former manager, Bulldog, has got folks laughing on social media after he gave a hilarious response to a claim Shatta Wale made in a video.

Bull Dog Draws Fish In Response To Shatta Wale Source: Nana Asiamah Hanson, shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

In the video, Shatta accused Bulldog of drawing a fish during an important meeting.

Shatta angrily lamented that Guinness was trying to sign him for their Made Of Black campaign, and during the meeting where the deal was being brokered, Bulldog was busily scribbling on a piece of paper.

Shatta said he was not at the meeting, but his father and Bulldog represented him. The dancehall star said his father reported that Bulldog was drawing a fish during the meeting. Bulldog has responded to the claim in a funny way.

He drew a fish which looked odd and asked the dancehall star whether that was the fish his father claimed he was drawing at the meeting. Bulldog's drawing got folks laughing hysterically and dropping funny reactions.

Bull Dog's Drawing Gets Folks Luaghuing

Ekow Briandt said:

Heeerrrh, Bull! You Guys no go stop? You for meet then chop some Kenkey and laugh la

Daniel Quashigah wrote:

Hahahahahahahaha be3 Bull hahaha this is the Joke of the year

Nana Kwame Osei Brafi also commented:

To work with that shatta wale is a whole M&E program, such a troublesome character

KoFi SarFo BoaKye also said:

Hahaha,.. the man just made my whole year.

