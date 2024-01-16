The Ghanaian music industry has found its first explosive talent of the new year in Safo Newman

The unsung artiste has been co-signed by many of his established peers including Sarkodie

Tulenkey who has now joined the tall list of stars singing Safo Newman's praise has left him a career advice

Ghanaian rapper, Tulenkey has been mesmerised by Safo Newman's talent after his new song "Akokoa" went viral.

The viral sensation has already gained the attention of Sarkodie and renowned industry players like Hammer, the legendary producer.

In a recent post, Tulenkey hailed Safo Newman's unique songwriting prowess tagging him as an anomaly.

Tulenkey advises Safo Newman

Tulenkey advises Safo Newman ahead of an explosive career

According to Tulenkey, Safo Newman's uniqueness has set the stage for a great future. However, he fears the Akokoa "hitmaker"'s journey may be stifled by the industry.

"My advice to you is to get yourself a lawyer ASAP before you even sit in a room with anyone or put pen to any contract," Tuleney suggested to Safo Newman in his new post.

Tulenkey is one of several artistes to be co-signed by Sarkodie's Biiba Ba. He now boasts of a thriving catalogue with hit records including Child Abuse and Proud F*ck Boys.

Netizens react to Tulenkey's advice to Safo Newman

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Tulenkey's advice to Safo Newman.

@Dawson_Blaud said:

Word. Some bloodsuckers would want to come near to him

@Mss_ZuhZuh wrote:

Na only Bisa Kdei can train or guide this talented guy

@Dhoglaz2 commented:

You once said "SHERIF YOU GO BLOW EBI TIME" and it happened so I trust you TULE

@younggod4L quizzed:

Where akokoa go get lawyer for?

@Eddzil added:

Good advise. Not just any lawyer, one that is screened by you and not recommended by an interested party.

Sarkodie joins Safo Newman's viral Challenge

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie had shared his version of Safo Newman's social media challenge.

The rapper, who believes Safo Newman is a real talent that deserves significant attention, excited scores of fans with the rendition of

