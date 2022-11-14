Hajia4reall was reportedly arrested in the UK on Friday and has since received massive support from folks in the entertainment industry

Dancehall star Shatta Wale has also shown his support for Mona and, in an Instagram post, sent a message to the socialite

Shatta wrote a long paragraph of sweet words to Mona, and fans were impressed by the love Shatta showed his fellow musician

Ghanaian Singer, Mona Faiz Montrage, also known as Hajia4reall, was reportedly arrested on Friday, November 11th, 2022, over an alleged $8 million fraud case.

The news spread like wildfire and has been on the lips of Ghanaians for days. Many public figures have sympathized with Mona, with the latest one being Shatta Wale.

The dancehall star took to his Instagram page to pen a touching message to Hajia4reall and said he was not ashamed to call her his mother. Shatta mentioned that he was praying fervently for the ace musician. In the post, he wrote:

I am not shy calling you my mom. I am not ashamed even if they call you names. But I know people make mistakes and God forgives them. The God I worship never disappoints.Just be calm and this shall pass ..

Shatta mentioned that he was praying for her, which touched the hearts of a lot of netizens and other public figures.

Fans React To Shatta Wale's Message

flyboy_maxmillion said:

I pray for the people that she stole their money from May God help them rebuild their life again working hard to have someone else enjoying your money God doesn't forgive that very easily.

angelicvirgo__ also wrote:

So she scams people out of millions of dollars, tries to run away and live a fake life but it’s pray for her?

shybanty also commented:

Just imagine how people are praying for Someone that literally scammed people to have an extravagant lifestyle. Such Hypocrisy

