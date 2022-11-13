Bulldog has disclosed that the police have invited him over the murder of Fennec Okyere, rapper Kwaw Kese's late manager

Artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, known in entertainment circles as Bulldog, has disclosed that the police have invited him over the murder of Fennec Okyere.

The outspoken entertainment critic said he received the invitation via text after the police had been to his house to snoop around for 45 minutes while he was away.

Speaking on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, Bulldog disclosed that he was on Hitz FM when he received the text from the police.

Photo of Bulldog. Credit: UTV.

Source: Instagram

Bulldog reads text message from the police

''I was at Hitz FM after the police had been to my house when I received the text saying: 'my name is Inspector Eyram from Cold Case Unit, CID Headquarters. I have been trying to reach you, but you have not picked my calls.

'You are to report at the aforementioned unit to assist the police with investigations with respect to the current pronouncement made by Shatta Wale concerning Fennec Okyere's death. Treat this as urgent''', he read.

Bulldog's reply to police

Bulldog replied, saying: ''I have not seen your calls. I'll have my lawyers call you. Thanks. Then she said, 'please, we need you in person, and the lawyer can keep you company'''.

Watch the video below:

