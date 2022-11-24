President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has jetted off to Qatar to support the Black Stars ahead of their first game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

The Black Stars play Portugal in the Group H encounter at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Doha, on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

According to Myjoyonline.com., President Akufo-Addo is expected to motivate the team to put up their best in the game and two other games in the group against South Korea and Portugal.

President Akufo-Addo has flown to Qatar to support the Balck Stars Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa, @blackstarsofghana

Source: Instagram

Akufo-Addo flies commercial plane to support Black Stars in Qatar

Unlike many of his trips abroad, Akufo-Addo did not travel on the presidential jet or a chartered flight but flew on a commercial plane.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In a video shared by Instagram blog @sweet_maame_adwoa, the president is seen going through the formalities with his entourage to board their flight. From the setting, it look like the president flew as a first-class passenger.

See the video below:

Ghanaians react to Akufo-Addo's travel to Qatar for Black Stars game

While the president's gesture to motivate the Balck Stars may be well-intended, the video of him flying out has caused some disaffection for him online. For some social media users, it was a waste of scarce national resources during our economic troubles. Others think he was only going to bring bad luck to the team.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh