President Akufo-Addo has flown to Qatar to cheer on the Black Stars ahead of their opening game against Portugal

The news has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on Facebook and Twitter

While some have praised the president and his entourage for flying commercial and not a private jet, others criticise him for flying when he could have just made a phone call to speak to the team

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

News that president Nana Akufo-Addo has flown commercial to Qatar ahead of the Black Stars game against The Selection of Portugal later Thursday, November 24, has been greeted with mixed reactions on social media.

According to reports, Akufo-Addo flew first class with his entourage on Wednesday, November 23 to motivate the technical team and the players in Ghana's opening game at the football Mondial.

While some internet users see the move by the president and the unspecified number of his entourage as a good move, others see things differently.

President Akufo-Addo waves as he boards a plane (L) and fans cheer on the Black Stars in Qatar. Source: UGC/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Some Ghanaians on social media have commended the president for flying commercial because he is known to usually travel on expensive chartered private jets.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

But to others, the trip is unnecessary at a time the country is facing an economic crisis.

President of influential think tank IMANI Africa Franklin Cudjoe thinks a phone call to the Black Stars team in Qatar would have saved the state badly-needed but scarce cash.

"Akufo-Addo jets off to Qatar to motivate Black Stars ahead of clash with Portugal...Yesu! A phone call would have been enough in a time of economic peril," he posted on Facebook.

Franklin Cudjoe things the president should have not have made the trip to Qatar. Source: Facebook/@franklin.cudjoe

Source: Facebook

Others too poked fun at the president.

@GodfredNkansah7 said the president was not going to Qatar to motivate the players and technical team but to seek motivation instead.

"Ignore the false media reports that Akufo-Addo is going to motivate the Black Stars. He's rather going to seek motivation," he tweeted.

@TheGbark was uncharitable in his criticism of the president:

"The president thinks traveling to Qatar at the expense of the state is the best way to motivate the players. Even the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia that shares border with Qatar didn’t travel not to talk of a country you, Akufo Addo, have turned into a junkyard!"

Bawumia Demonstrates Football Skills In Goodwill Video For Black Stars

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that vice president Mahamudu Bawumia has sent a goodwill message to the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of their clash with Portugal.

The video containing vice president’s goodwill message also captures the economist skillfully flipping a ball into the air with his feet and demonstrating other amazing football skills.

"The moment has come for the Black Stars to take on the world. We have a group of talented players who have been selected and they cannot be intimated by anyone,” he said.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh