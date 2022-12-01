PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

The Black Stars of Ghana face Uruguay in their final Group H match, and the tough fixture has left many anxious

To release tension, a few of the Black Stars players in a video were spotted playing a game of cards

From the video, it looked like Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi placed last in the game as his teammates teased him

Ghana Black Stars have had a good tournament so far at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Black Stars Players Play Cards

Source: UGC

The Black Stars beat South Korea in a highly competitive cracker and now face Uruguay in their final Group H fixture. The match has been met with great anticipation.

The world looks forward to the cracker, given the history between Ghana and Uruguay at the World Cup. The Black Stars players have tried to release tension and unwind in their own way.

In a video, a few of the Ghanaian players sat in a hallway playing a game of cards. During the game, the players started teasing star goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi. One of the players screamed, "Zigi last last", indicating that Zigi lost during the game.

Jordan Ayew was one of the players involved in the card game. He had a broad smile on his face as he watched the ongoing match. Many people were excited to see Jordan smiling and in a good mood.

Fans Fawn Over Black Stars Players

mayyak64 said:

Jordan speaking and smiling is everything to me .. the guy is too quiet for me always

Berlaalso wrote:

Ati Zigi all the way happy birthday to him we pray he makes Ghana proud on Friday

kwakubempong马诺 reacted:

By this time, Uruguay is taking plans to score us oo yoo :

amuzucynthia73 also wrote:

Awwwwwn first time seeing Jordan laugh❤️❤️❤️❤️

Ghana Vs Uruguay: Mohammed Kudus Visits Barbershop; Gets Fresh Cut Ahead Of World Cup

In other stories, Ghana plays Uruguay on Friday, and ahead of the highly anticipated match, Black Stars star man Kudus got a fresh cut.

In a video, the handsome young man visited a barbershop to upgrade his already dapper looks.

Kudus' new cut sent many Ghanaian girls into a frenzy as they took to the comment section of the TikTok video to express their admiration.

