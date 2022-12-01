Many Ghanaians, including the family of Kudus Mohammed, have highly anticipated Ghana's crucial tie against Uruguay

In an interview done by Citi TV, the family expressed excitement at the success of the Black Stars winger

Kudus' grandmother was as excited as ever and danced in celebration of her superstar grandson

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

The family of trending Black Stars star man, Mohammed Kudus, have expressed excitement about the success of their son.

Kudus' Family Celebrate His Succes Source: ctinewsroom, Mokuku on Instagram

Source: UGC

In an interview with Citi TV, the lovely family spoke about Kudus' grass-to-grace story and how he lived in a single room with them at their Nima residence.

The Ajax and Black Stars winger/midfielder made his family happy when he bagged a brace vs South Korea. Hajia Khadija, the young man's grandmother, was the most excited among Kudus' family members.

She danced in celebration of her grandson and said Ghana was going to defeat Uruguay.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

One of Kudus' family members, who were equally excited, said Kudus was going to score a hattrick vs Uruguay and mentioned that she had no doubts about Ghana winning the World Cup.

The video of the affable family pleased many Ghanaians, who also expressed positive thoughts ahead of the Uruguay cracker.

Ghanaians React To Kudus' Family's Comments

Oduma1992 said:

Indeed God is wonderful

Hajar Abdul karim commented:

Why I’m I crying watching this

makanziequeen also said:

I know my son will also be a big Star for Ghana in Jesus mighty name Amen , I will not stop him from playing football again...

YesAm TooSweet also commented:

Our grandparents are one of a kind, my father got to know how good I was in the goal post when he watched me play a major tournament

World Cup 2022: Talented Ghanaian Lady Skilfully Draws Mohammed Kudus; Video Melts Hearts

In other news, Aewura Djoah, a Ghanaian creative, has beautifully drawn a portrait of Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus.

The female pencil artist captured the Ajax player in a video that spotlights her work from start to finish.

While many lauded her impressive portrait, others, especially pretty ladies, expressed admiration for Kudus.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh