Black Stars player Mohammed Salisu went on a boat ride to ease some tension after a tough World Cup campaign in Qatar

The handsome Black Stars defender, who was one of the top performers at the World Cup, was all smiles as he had fun

The video had many pretty ladies gushing over the good-looking footballer as they expressed their love and admiration for him

Ghanaian football star Mohammed Salisu, in a video, went on a luxury boat ride to unwind after a hectic World Cup campaign in Qatar.

Mohammed Salisu Goes On Luxury Boat Cruise Source: Matilda on TikTok salisu_sarki on Instagram

Source: UGC

The Black Stars performed relatively well at the World Cup but were unfortunately beaten by Uruguay and knocked out of the tournament.

Mohammed Salisu was one of the most outstanding players during the campaign and has won the hearts of many Ghanaians despite the Black Stars being kicked out of the tournament.

The talented defender who plays for Southampton took a well-deserved break as he had a good time on his boat cruise.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Salisu looked handsome, as always, in the video. He wore some fashionable see-through glasses and had on just shorts and a singlet as he recorded himself.

Salisu smiled brightly and showed his perfect set of white teeth. His handsome looks left many Ghanaaina ladies weak in the knees as they fawned over him.

Ghanaian Ladies Fawn Over Salisu

Pri Pri admired him:

As he should periodt. I love him ❤️❤️❤️❤️

PRECIOUS AFIA ARTHUR commented:

Damnhis smile only

Pertual Esinulo also wrote:

awwn my sweetheart

Adwoa Banky also wrote:

This boy is too handsome

yaababy3031 wrote:

My man

mary love ❤️ also said:

he's handsome

See Video Here

Kudus: Thick Ghanaian Lady Shoots Her Shot With Lovely Video Flaunting Curves, Sparks Reactions

In a similar story, a young lady has taken over social media with her phenomenal editing skills showing herself and Mohammed Kudus on a live video call.

The video was an old one where the Black Stars Midfielder was acknowledging the music craft of Kweku Flick

Ghanaians have reacted to the video, with many others commending the young lady for her impeccable editing skills.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh