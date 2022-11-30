A young lady has taken over social media with her phenomenal editing skills showing herself and Mohammed Kudus on a live video call

The video was an old one where the Black Stars Midfielder was acknowledging the music craft of Kweku Flick

Ghanaians have reacted to the video, with many others commending the young lady for her impeccable editing skills

A thick curvy Ghanaian lady has edited a video with herself and Black Stars Midfielder Mohammed Kudus on a live video call, and this has generated conversations on social media.

Ghanaian lady on video call with Kudus. Photo Source: Getty Images and abena_brown995

Source: Getty Images

According to the comment section, Netizens revealed that the video was an old video where Kudus was appreciating prolific Ghanaian rapper Kweku Flick.

In the video, Kudus was spotted singing one of Kweku Flick's all-time bangers, 'Money', which was released in June 2020. He was walking in the dark while singing the hook of the song, Y3p3 money.

One aspect of the video that has captivated the attention of many netizens was how the young lady with the account name, abena_brown995, edited the video such that it looked like she was on a live video call with Kudus.

She also edited the second part of the video with another viral audio where she was shooting her shot at Kudus. She hinted that she has a crush on him and Kudus replied similarly.

Video of a young lady making a duet of Kudus giving a shoutout to Kweku Flick sparks reactions

Benny Benjamin OBENG said:

Ghanaians can do editing paaaa oh

StarfaceAfrikà said:

Kudus was giving Kweku Flick a shout-out then boom, Eno agye afa

Ohemaa Asensio ❤️heart ❤️ commented:

In Kudus we trust

Abenah Gold remarked:

It reminds me of junior Agogo, the way the girls were crushing on him

Ama cando remarked:

Nice editing

CuteFiona❤️ opined:

Keep on feeling him

user3669661933835 opined:

Eeeii Eno

owusuagyeifelix commented:

He did this video a long time ago. He was giving Flick a shout-out. Anyway nice edit

Source: YEN.com.gh