Mohammed Kudus in a video jammed to Burna Boy's hit song 'Anybody' while he drove his luxury vehicle

The young superstar was with a friend who goes by the name A Rahman Suleman as he drove and seemed happy

The video had many Ghanaian women gushing over the football star as they admired his handsome looks

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Popular Ghanaian football star, Mohammed Kudus, won the hearts of many Ladies as he drove and sang in a video that popped up.

Mohammed Kudus drives Luxury Car Source: iamarahnima

Source: UGC

The footballer was with a friend who took videos of him and shared them on his TikTok page. The vehicle Kudus drove in, had a luxurious and rich-looking interior.

The interior was a mixture of black and wheat brown. It is unclear which car brand it was but Kudus is known to own a Mercedes Benz and has been spotted driving it multiple times.

Kudus sang Burna Boy's 'Anybody' as he drove. He seemed pretty excited and in a jolly mood. His friend made fun of him calling him his Uber driver. Many Ghanaian ladies who saw the video were excited to see the football star and expressed admiration for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Mohammed Kudus became a global sensation during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar which made many Ghanaian women admire him.

The "I'm in love with Kudus" trend does not look like it will die down anytime soon as many ladies seem to still admire the young man despite Ghana's early exit from the FIFA World Cup.

Ladies Admire Kudus

moesha❤324 said:

Our crush

user528966335309 also called him:

Babe

La Queensh-sta Bae ❤️ also expressed admiration:

Tell the Uber driver that he had a missed call here

Ama ❤️❤️adepa also commented:

My God bless you very much dear more money

Fatash225 also commented:

I hr say he is coming to get married o aww kudus y. My heart beat for u

Mohammed Kudus: Young Black Stars Player Looks Stylish In Designer Jacket While Driving AMG Benz

In other news, Ghanaian professional footballer Mohammed Kudus is one of the most fashionable players in the senior national team.

The Black Stars Player is scoring fashion goals with stylish looks off the pitch as he drips in expensive clothes.

Mohammed Kudus has justified why he deserves another call-up in the senior team with his two goals against South Korea.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh