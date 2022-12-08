A Ghanaian lady who seems to be in love with Black Stars star Mohammed Kudus has caused a massive stir with a new video

The lady who goes by the name Kudus Girlfriend on TikTok has made multiple photoshopped videos of herself with the Black Stars player

The young lady has stated that she has a crush on Kudus and admires him greatly, which has sparked reactions from her followers

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A young Ghanaian lady has expressed her admiration for Black Stars sensation Mohammed Kudus. The lady has named her TikTok account 'Kudus Girlfriend', dedicating her page to admiring Kudus.

Thick Ghanaian Lady Fakes Edited Video Call With Kudus Source: kudu’s girlfriend on TikTok, Gettyimages

Source: UGC

The young woman has made multiple photoshopped videos making it seem like she was hanging out with Kudus. In one of the photoshopped videos, she made it seem like she was on a video call with the Black Stars player.

She put her image at the top right corner of Kudus' image. She did it so expertly that, at first glance, one may think she was speaking to Kudus.

Mohammed Kudus won the admiration of many Ghanaian ladies with his scintillating performances at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Many women have fallen in love with the young man's good looks and impeccable talent.

Lady Crushing On Kudus Causes Big Stir

Beatrice Brace said:

May your dreams come true

Official_AKUA GH❤️ commented:

I think editing is the best way for u cos

Fred also wrote:

Editing go com true wai

Nana Ama Wendy was stunned by her skills:

Is The Editing For Me Dear

princes Beauty 606 commented:

in KUDUS we trust my Dear

Wonder told her:

Madam post ur boyfriend kk, be proud of ur guy he’s someone own

rammyrahama advised:

Respect yourself sister stop being shameless

World Cup 2022: Ghanaian Lady In Love With Kudus Sends Out Wedding Invite, Photo Sparks Reactions

In a similar story, one lady who is a profound admirer of Black Stars Midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has dropped a wedding invite which has since gone viral.

On the invite, she gave details of the supposed wedding and hinted that she would be wedding the Player of the Match for the Ghana vs South Korea match.

The video has sparked massive reactions on social media, with other ladies warning the lady to desist from her actions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh