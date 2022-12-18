Mohammed Ismail Sharrif, better known as Black Sherif, says he was mocked because of his name, Frimpong

According to him, his high school mates used to laugh at him for being a Muslim with a Christian name

After high school, when he began to hit in the music industry, Black Sherif decided to use the same name in his songs, for the bullies to sing and acknowledge

Ghanaian singer and rapper, Mohammed Ismail Sharrif professionally known as Black Sherif, has revealed one of his low moments which occurred to him when he was still in high school.

Speaking in an interview with Spotify RADAR Africa, the rising star indicated that he used to be mocked by bullies because of his name back in SHS.

“You see now I use Kwaku, KK, a lot. Because I used to get bullied for that name and that time, I was sherif Frimpong Ismail. So, they would laugh at me how are you a Muslim called Frimpong," he said.

According to Black Sherif, the mockery got to him and he began to dislike his name Frimpong, which is his dad's name but he decided to use a different approach to tackle the issue after school.

In order to 'atone' for the bullying he was taken through in school, Killa Blacko rather decided to use the same name he was mocked for in his hit songs so that the bullies would be forced to acknowledge and sing it.

In his own words:

So then, I didn’t like the Frimpong name and that’s my father’s name. But after I finished high school, I was like that is my identity. I had to atone to make sure people mentioned that name. so, I never fronted Sherif Muhammed Ismail a lot, I used Kwaku Frimpong because that’s actually my identity,” he said.

