On October 13 2022, Black Sherif released the music video for 45, a song off his debut album, The Villain I Never Was

The Ghanaian rap star has shared behind-the-scenes clips from the TG Omori-directed music video

Fans of the rapper flooded his comment section admiring the creativity behind the captivating visuals

Black Sherif has given fans a glimpse of the creative process behind his popular 45 music video. The internationally recognized rapper shared behind-the-scenes of his video, which has accumulated over 3.5 million views three weeks since its release. Popular Nigerian director TG Omori directed the video. The visual is a graphic portrayal of the song's deep lyrics, which touch on the toils and struggles Black Sherif has experienced in his life.

Behind The Scenes With Black Sherif and TG Omori

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on his Instagram account shows the team setting a car up in flames and features scenes of the rapper singing in front of the burning car.

The clip also featured Black Sherif rapping while dressed in a black hoodie ensemble. The 20-year-old was standing on a pillar as he mimed the lyrics of his song. His behind-the-scenes shot also captured him sitting on a sofa in what seemed like the set of a birthday party and a couple of children playing behind him.

Sharing his video on his social media account, Black Sherif captioned it;

Behind 45.

Fans React To Black Sherif's Behind-The-Scenes Video

