Black Sherif had his Mozama Disco concert on Wednesday, 21st December, and it was a blissful event

One of the best moments of the concert, captured on video, was when Blacko performed his song 'Paradise'

The sweet song put Black Sherif and his audience in an emotional mood as the lyrics hit home and got the musician close to tears

The Villian I Never Was, Black Sherif's first album, had a concert themed after it called Mozama Disco concert. The show was held on Wednesday, 21st December, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

Black Sherif thrilled the audience with his impeccable voice and good music. One of the most touching highlights of the concert was when the musician performed Paradise, one of the most emotional tunes from his album.

Black Sherif sang the personal song deep from his heart and got emotional on stage. The crowd sang with him throughout the performance.

Paradise is a tune Blacko made in honour of his late lover, Clementina Konadu, who lost her life when the pair were in senior high school.

Kumasi Academy Senior High School had a disastrous disease outbreak in 2017, and Clementina was one of the unfortunate victims who lost their life. Black Sherif's emotional performance also touched the hearts of netizens.

Black Sherif's Emotional Performance Touches Hearts

PHERFECT could relate to the lyrics:

dis song suffer for my hand when i was served breakfast 29 October 2022, i play am until i start to see blacko for dream

Funds said:

He feels the pain not because he doesn't love the girl he's probably dating but because he's first girl he loved so much didn't see now at fame.

nanakwekupoku also wrote:

I decided to watch without the sound and the body expression makes it more emotinal

Black Sherif Concert: Sarkodie Surprises Fans, Performs Countryside With Blacko (Vidoes)

In other stories, 'Non-Living Thing' hitmaker Sarkodie pulled up a surprise at the maiden concert of Black Sherif dubbed 'Mozama Disco'.

Once Sarkodie stepped on stage, there were fireworks as the crowd began to give loud cheers to show excitement at seeing him.

Many netizens have taken to social media to hail Sarkoldie for honouring Black Sherif's invitation to surprise fans at his concert.

