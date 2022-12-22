Black Sherif held his maiden Ghanaian concert on Wednesday, and it was a blissful event, with many patrons having a good time

A caucasian lady who attended the concert captured attention as she sang Black Sherif's songs word for word

A video of the lady singing from her heart circulated on social media and sparked reactions from Ghanaians

Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, had his maiden concert, Mozama Disco, on Wednesday, December 21, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

Obroni Lady Sings Blacko Sherif's Songs Word For Word At His Concert Source: utvghana

Source: Instagram

The show was a success as it was highly patronized by a lot of Ghanaians. The La Palm Royal Beach Hotel was buzzing with excitement on Wednesday night as Black Sherif dazzled patrons with unforgettable performances.

Blacko summoned Sarkodie, Gyakie and other artists to add more sauce to the already palatable performances he cooked on stage. One of the folks who enjoyed the performances the most was a white lady spotted at the concert.

The excited foreigner stunned many as she sang Black Sherif's songs word for word. Some of the songs she sang passionately were Konongo Zongo and Second Sermon. The two songs were predominantly in Twi, which made it impressive that she could sing them so well.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Many peeps were impressed with how happy the lady was and how successful the show went.

Netizens React To Patrons Enjoying Black Sherif's Concert

streetkid_bmd said:

Obroniii Wei di33 White Sheriff

chief_high commented:

Imagine seeing ppl you know enjoying while you freeze in Us

abednegoapomasu was one of the few unimpressed peeps:

Dis UK people dey worry plus dema irritating voices

anwar_sadatodeneho commented:

Una go shout aaaa today una no fit talk louder

abrahamashitey25 also said:

The white girl tho

Black Sherif Concert: Efia Odo Causes Stir At Blacko's Mozama Disco Concert; Dances In Tiny Mini Skirt

In a related story, Black Sherif held his maiden Ghanaian concert, Mozama Disco, on December 21 2022, and had a host of stars in attendance.

Efia Odo was one of the notable public figures at the successful show, and she caused a stir with her antics.

The pretty socialite danced in a tiny skirt, which sparked reactions on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh