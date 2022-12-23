Black Sherif seems to be having an influence on the young generation already, as a little boy performed his song

The young boy confidently performed in front of a large crowd and sang Blacko's 45 word for word

The talent younging did not fumble any of the lyrics, which stunned many peeps as they called for his talent to be harnessed

A young fan of popular Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, followed in the footsteps of his idol as he performed his popular song '45', song number three, on the Villian I Never Was album.

Black Sherif: Talented Young Boy Performs '45'

The younging followed in the footsteps of his idol as he thrilled a large crowd with a sweet performance.

He confidently sang the lyrics to the tune word for word without fumbling, which stunned many netizens as they acknowledged his talent.

The little boy performed at a sandy park where a crowd of kids around the same age looked on as their mate put on a brilliant show.

Black Sherif has been in the music space for a relatively short time, having his breakout year in 2022.

Blacko seems to have a big influence on the young generation, as many of them admire and look up to him.

Black Sherif's Performance Stuns Peeps

Bridget Akosua Asante was stunned:

He even act like black sheriff

AJ Brooks ❤️ was also impressed:

Let him join nsroma or talented kids …. The boy is so good o

musahmutala8 commented:

Oh wow blacko should see this

Youngtarah Fulgencious also said:

Delivery, style, attitude in short everything is on point

BINEY_BOY LYRICS commented:

This guy must go for Talented Kids next season ❤️✌

user9439438148135 reacted:

Charley I have learnt the lyrics saa but still.....

Black Sherif Concert: Sarkodie Surprises Fans, Performs Countryside With Blacko (Vidoes)

In other news, 'Non-Living Thing' hitmaker Sarkodie pulled up a surprise at the maiden concert of Black Sherif dubbed 'Mozama Disco'.

Once Sarkodie stepped on stage, there were fireworks as the crowd began to give loud cheers to show excitement at seeing him.

Many netizens have taken to social media to hail Sarkoldie for honouring Black Sherif's invitation to surprise fans at his concert.

