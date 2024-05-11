Nana Aba Anamoah Delivers Promise To Her Coconut Selling Friends, Takes Them On Date
- Nana Aba Anamoah, known for her relationship with her fanbase, has surprised another group of friends
- The four friends make up a thriving coconut-selling cabal in Accra, with Nana Aba Anamoah as a top repeat customer
- The media personality to her friends.a promised lunch date where they recounted their journey
Media personality and executive Nana Aba Anamoah left many netizens in awe after she took a group of her fans on a special date.
The renowned journalist promised the four young men, who made up a coconut-selling cabal, a date and fulfilled her promise.
A video of the young men chilling with Nana Abab Anamoah has caught the attention of fans who hailed the journalist for the kind gesture.
Nana Aba Anamoah fetes her new friends
Nana Aba Anamoah had got many fans interested in the date with an initial video depicting how the coconut sellers treat and cherish her.
The journalist took her friends to Buka restaurant, where the friends enjoyed full-course meals for the first time.
Being an avid conversationalist, Nana Abaa Anmoah held an interesting chat with her friends, and they recounted their journey to Accra and how they helped each other thrive.
Nana Aba. Anamoah introduced them to her protege, Ebetoda, whom she also discovered on the streets.
Fans react to Nana Aba's date
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they talked about Nana Aba Anamoah's gesture.
desmond_dsoul said:
Awwww I feel the guy who said it’s His first time taking a full chicken ! You guys will there soon ❤️
quophi_loyalty wrote
This should be the 4th episode on TV...Movie series paa❤️
official_dacoster commented:
The way you relate to we the street is what makes me love you ❤️
gloriaosarfo added:
Aaaaaaaw priceless The joy in their hearts and faces alone ❤️ Bless your heart Nana❤️
Nana Aba Anamoah trains street hawker to become journalist
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Raphael Obeng Owusu, a young man popularly known as Ebetoda, became a great social media sensation in 2020 after she met seasoned Ghanaian TV/Radio personality Nana Aba Anamoah.
In just six weeks after encountering the hawker, the young man, also known as Kofi Obeng, a.k.a. 2kay Teldem, Nana Aba, transformed him into a TV presenter.
